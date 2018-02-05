A Brilliant Rube Goldberg Inspired Pinball Game That Uses Fidget Spinners to Get a Blue Marble Rolling

After 3 months of work and probably more than 500 fails, I’m happy to present you my best video ever. Since magnets and marbles I’ve always wanted to make a big chain reaction in one take with this 2D style ! It’s also a “one marble path” which means you have to follow the same marble for all the tricks (in that case the little blue one.)

