A Brilliant Rube Goldberg Inspired Pinball Game That Uses Fidget Spinners to Get a Blue Marble Rolling

The Blue Marble by the very mechanically talented YouTuber Kaplamino is a brilliantly designed, Rube Goldberg inspired, hand made analog table top pinball game. The game engages a little blue marble in a mesmerizing chain reaction of tiny events, using not one – but two fidget spinners, a plastic fork and a pair of scissors to get the ball rolling.
After 3 months of work and probably more than 500 fails, I’m happy to present you my best video ever. Since magnets and marbles I’ve always wanted to make a big chain reaction in one take with this 2D style ! It’s also a “one marble path” which means you have to follow the same marble for all the tricks (in that case the little blue one.)