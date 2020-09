Artist Louis Gibiard created an incredibly detailed drawing using only a ballpoint pen. The combination of the blue ink against the white of the paper is reminiscent of traditional porcelain art from Asia but the images are more wildlife oriented. This amazing piece took Gibiard over 140 hours to complete.

So guys, this is the piece I’m working on, a ballpoint pen thingy. it takes a lot of time, more than you’d probably think.

via Hi-Fructose Magazine