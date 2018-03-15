On an icy cold episode of their The Super Slow Show, Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy of The Slow Mo Guys used a “bullet time” rig to capture super slow motion footage of an ice sculpture being blown to bits. The sculpture was, of course, designed to look like Dan and Gav.
