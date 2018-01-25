The Slow Mo Guys Perform Action Hero Stunts and Hollywood Style Falls in Super Slow Motion

The Super Slow Show is a new YouTube original show where Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy of The Slow Mo Guys demonstrate their slow motion skills with special celebrity guests like Dylan Sprouse, Kevin Durant, and Tony Hawk. In their first two episodes, Free and Gruchy perform amazing action hero stunts and Hollywood style falls in super slow motion.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email
Loading...
Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.