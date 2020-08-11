The World’s Last Blockbuster Location Is Available To Book on Airbnb For a 1990s Movie Marathon Sleepover

Sandi Harding, the “manager of the last BLOCKBUSTER store on the planet” in Bend, Oregon has listed the location on Airbnb for a once in a lifetime chance to have the run of the entire store for an end-of-summer movie marathon sleepover featuring “new” video releases from the 1990s.

Starting August 17 at 1:00 PM PST residents of Deschutes County can book one of three one-night stays available on September 18, 19, and 20, 2020. The store can accommodate up to four people per stay.

Whether you want to stay up until sunrise or pass out on the couch, we’ve created the perfect space complete with a pull-out couch, bean bags and pillows for you to cozy up with “new releases” from the ‘90s. Crack open a two-liter of Pepsi before locking into a video game, charting your future in a game of MASH, or watching movie after movie. But be wary of reciting “Bloody Mary” in the staff bathroom off of the break room, as you just may summon the ghost rumored to haunt the store. And help yourself to some NERDS, Raisinets and popcorn (heavy on the butter), but make sure you save room for a couple slices.

Harding stated that she wanted to provide this opportunity in appreciation for the local community that has kept the store in business for so long.

As the last standing location in the world, our BLOCKBUSTER store is an ode to movie magic, simpler times and the sense of community that could once be found in BLOCKBUSTER locations around the world. Over the past few months, we’ve been missing the regular visits from friends, neighbors and tourists from around the world. So, we’re opening our store to three quarantine pods of Deschutes County guests for a socially-distanced movie night, just like those of decades past!

Some of the proceeds from the bookings will go to the Humane Society of Central Oregon. The store also has an online shop with commemorative items for purchase.