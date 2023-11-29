Elder Blind Horse Reveals His Quick Wit to the Sanctuary That Rescued Him

A beautiful blind elder Appaloosa horse named Buddy, who lives at the Catskill Animal Sanctuary in Saugerties, New York, revealed his quick wit, loving spirit, and funny personality to those around him.

Buddy is the smartest blind animal we’ve ever had. His level of awareness is amazing to watch and the way he uses his other senses to figure out what’s going on. I would also call him goofy. He loves to just rub his head on you. He’s funny, he makes you laugh.

The Sanctuary adopted Buddy in 2021 at the age of 31 to provide an alternative to euthanization. At first, he needed a little help from the humans and other horses around him.

Like so many who come to CAS, Buddy just needed a chance. We’ve been working with him offsite for months, teaching him vital verbal cues..that will help him navigate his new world without sight.

Once he got the hang of life at the Sanctuary, he started living a good life once again.

When I take visitors to see him they instantly go to pity. What’s wonderful is that he shows them there’s no need to feel sorry for me I am here enjoying my life. I don’t have vision but you have bad feet or whatever, like we all have something. A blind animal is no different from a sighted animal. As long as we can provide a level of joy, comfort, and freedom , no matter how much time that animal has left.