Blind Cat Carefully Navigates Down a Climbing Post

A blind calico cat named Momo, who lives with her humans in West Carrollton, Ohio, carefully navigated herself down from a climbing pole using her other senses. Her path down was amusing at times, but the determined Momo definitely knew to “hang in there, baby” before dropping gently to the ground. Her human was in the room watching her the entire time to ensure her safety, but had every confidence that she’d do it on her own. Just in case, however, there were pillows piled on the floor for a soft landing.

The first time she climbed up was really hard. She definitely had no idea how to get down, but seemed like she wanted to learn cause she was pawing around. So I tapped on the steps until she could climb down each one. For the bigger jumps, I guided her down to it while still letting her hold onto a part of the tree. We did that a few times and this is what it’s evolved.

While this was not the first time Momo did this, it was the first time that her human captured it on video.

I’ve seen Momo climb down the tree before but never caught it on camera. I set my phone up to record her while I worked, which is why I ended up picking up the phone in the video.