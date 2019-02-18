‘Black Panther’ Soundtrack Composer Talks About Going to Africa to Create the Oscar Winning Score

Music writer Jon Burlingame sat down with Ludwig Göransson, the talented composer behind the beautiful, Oscar-winning soundtrack for Black Panther. Göransson spoke about his longtime friendship with director Ryan Coogler, how they met and how they stayed in touch over the years. When Coogler tapped Göransson to compose the soundtrack, he traveled to Senegal in order to work with the incredible musicians who truly embody the regional African sound that would exist in Wakanda.

