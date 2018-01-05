Black Mirror Season Four Episodes Brilliantly Reimagined as Classic Comic Book Covers

Tales of the Unexpected Black Mirrors is a another brilliantly illustrated series from prolific Brazilian designer Butcher Billy that reimagines all six episodes from the fourth season of Black Mirror as colorful covers of classic-style comic books that used to cost 60 cents apiece. Billy had illustrated previous seasons of Black Mirror much in the same way. These and other illustrations, shirts and bags are available for purchase through the Butcher Billy RedBubble store.
There is a fourth season beyond that which is known to man. It is a season as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man’s fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. You’ve just crossed over into the Tales of the Unexpected Black Mirrors.
images via Butcher Billy