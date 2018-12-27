Laughing Squid

Programmer Adapting Novel Into Video Game Loses Touch With Reality in ‘Black Mirror’ Film ‘Bandersnatch’

Netflix has released a very provocative trailer for the Black Mirror film Bandersnatch featuring a young programmer named Stefan (Fionn Whitehead) who in 1984 begins to lose touch with reality as he embarks upon the enormous project of adapting a a fantasy novel written by a murderer into a cohesive video adventure game. The further Stefan advances in his coding, the weirder and more dangerous his life gets. Bandersnatch premieres on Netflix December 28, 2018.

I keep having these vivid dreams like thinking weird things. …we’re gonna be a Hit Factory like Motown for computer games… it’s an adventure game based the book. Jerome F. Davies was a genius. …Wasn’t he that bloke who went cuckoo and cut his wife’s head off?




