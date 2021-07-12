Unique Adhesive Tape With a Barcode Pattern That Lets You Mark Physical Objects With a Digital Label

BitRip is a handy roll of adhesive tape a barcode pattern that lets you mark physical objects with a digital label, which then can be scanned and viewed with their app. The label content, which includes such digital items as photos, audio, text messages, can help you stay organized in a variety of situations.

This unique tape lets you mark any surface or object with a unique digital tag. Simply attach a length of BitRip tape, scan it, then upload pictures, record audio notes, or attach documents within seconds using the companion BitRip app (free on iOS and Android)

