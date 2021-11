An Amusingly Absurd Compilation of Birds With Human Arms Performing Common Daily Rituals

Duncan Evans of CurlyKidLife created an amusingly absurd video compilation of birds with human arms performing common rituals that are otherwise done by people on a daily basis. This includes grocery shopping, working out, reading menus, playing guitar, and taking selfies.

Ever wondered what birds with arms would look like? Here is the answer…

