An Amazing Bird-Inspired Robotic Drone That Can Leap Into the Air Using Powerful Crow-Like Legs

A team from the Laboratory of Intelligent Systems at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) has created an incredible bird-inspired robotic drone that can walk, hop, and leap into the air.

The likeness to birds includes body shape, wings, and powerful legs modeled after crows that allow for quick takeoff. This robotic bird, known as RAVEN (Robotic Avian-inspired Vehicle for multiple ENvironments), was designed this way in order to access difficult terrain and remote locations in case of an emergency or other situations that need aerial assistance.

