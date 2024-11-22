Wayward Parrot Randomly Flies Into Woman’s Apartment and Makes It His Permanent Home

A seemingly wild conure parrot flew in through the open door of Martha Càrdenas‘ apartment and immediately made himself at home. At first Càrdenas was terrified of the bird, but as she once she calmed down, she realized that he was there to stay.

I think the bird that flew in my apartment has attachment issues.

Càrdenas checked to see if the bird had another home, but no one claimed him. She named him Mango and now he’s become an integral part of her life.

He loves to be part of my morning routine. He makes me feel beautiful. There’s nothing better than knowing that there’s a beautiful little animal that has so much love and shows you so much affection. I don’t know where Mango came from but he’s my little best friend .