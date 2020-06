Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A rather aggressive red-wing blackbird has evidently made a home at the Liberty Village condominium complex in Toronto, Canada. The territorial bird repeatedly attacks anyone who passes on the sidewalk in front. The bird was given the very appropriate nickname of “Dive Bomber Dave”.

