Entertaining Videos That Teach the Basics of Biology and Chemistry and in Just 22 Minutes

Kooky Science boiled down the basics of biology and chemistry in a very entertaining manner so that each science can be easily learned in 22 minutes. These videos are excellent for students who need a refresher or for those new to these subjects.

Dive into this comprehensive crash course where we cover the essentials of biology, from the building blocks of life to ecosystems and beyond. …Struggling with General Chemistry? This 22-minute crash course simplifies the key concepts, from atoms and molecules to chemical reactions and the periodic table.