Four Tesla Coils Play an Electrifying Cover of ‘Billie Jean’

Engineer Fabricio H. Franzoli programmed his quartet of handcrafted Tesla Coils to perform a electrifying cover of the classic Michael Jackson song “Billie Jean”. Like his previous covers, the coils were programmed to fire in a specific order to emulate the melody of the song.

The loud music actually comes from the sparks from the tesla coil. It’s literally playing the music due to the programmed phase, pulse width and trigger frequency! So there are no speakers, no audio / video special effects. Just the drum backing track that is not played by the tesla coils.