A Brilliant Whiteboard Illustration of a 1992 Bill Hicks Commentary About Choosing Love Over Fear

A brilliantly illustrated episode of After Skool features the very timely words of comedian Bill Hicks from his “It’s Just a Ride” routine. Hicks compares life to a rollercoaster ride and in doing so laments about the unfairness of the world when good people die and bad people live on, how a nation of fear needs instead to choose love and of the responsibility of the government to care for the people they serve.

A choice right now between fear and love. The eyes of fear want you to put bigger locks on your door, buy guns and close yourself off. The eyes of love instead see all of us. Just one

Sadly, Hicks died in 1994, showing to us that much of what’s happening in current times, was happening back then as well. Hicks premiered this amazing piece of commentary during a 1992 show in London.



