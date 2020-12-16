Comedian Bill Burr Tells The Mandalorian How Much He Really Hates the ‘Star Wars’ Films

While appearing on CONAN, actor and comedian Bill Burr spoke about playing the role of Migs Mayfeld on The Mandalorian openly shared his disdain for the Star Wars franchise with host Conan O’Brien.

Australian filmmaker Morden Wex very cleverly took the audio from that interview and mixed it with a scene from “The Believer”, episode 7 of the second season, making it look like Burr was loudly complaining about the franchise to Din Djarin, Boba Fett, Cara Dune and Fennec Shand during a rescue operation.

Bill Burr tells the Mandalorian he hates Chewbacca and Star Wars.

Here’s Burr’s original interview with Conan O’Brien.