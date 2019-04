Kristie Wolfe, who lives just east of Boise, was gifted the promotional, traveling 6-ton “Big Idaho Potato” after it was retired and replaced with a new one. Wolfe, who spent two years traveling with the potato, happily took possession and transformed it into a Big Idaho Potato Hotel that’s available to rent on Airbnb.

Stay in a 6 ton potato! This is the original potato that traveled countless miles across the country for the Idaho Potato Commission on the back of a semi truck!

via Miss Cellania