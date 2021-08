Bicyclists Race With a Moose That Was Running Along the Same Road During a Colorado Bike Race

While competing in a bike race in Colorado, bicyclist Kris Thompson captured rather amusing footage of himself and other riders attempting to carefully catch up and pass a moose who was running very fast along the same road that made up the course. After a little while, the moose made a break for the woods when the bicyclists came close.

Moose was in a bike race recently in Colorado.

via Miss Cellania