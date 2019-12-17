Laughing Squid

Bicyclist Cleverly Creates a Reindeer Using the GPS Coordinates of His Route Traveling Around London

Reindeer Bike Route

British Bicyclist Anthony Hoyt cleverly rode 127.9 kilometers (79.5 miles) around the whole of London to create a pattern of a reindeer using the GPS coordinates of his route. Hoyt drew this holiday animal using Strava, a fitness tracing service that uses GPS to plot the routes taken.

Hoyt had previously drawn Father Christmas (Santa Claus) on a 65.9 km (41 miles) ride around Birmingham in 2018 and a snowman on a 142.3 km (88.4 miles) ride around London in 2017.

