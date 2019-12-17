Bicyclist Cleverly Creates a Reindeer Using the GPS Coordinates of His Route Traveling Around London

British Bicyclist Anthony Hoyt cleverly rode 127.9 kilometers (79.5 miles) around the whole of London to create a pattern of a reindeer using the GPS coordinates of his route. Hoyt drew this holiday animal using Strava, a fitness tracing service that uses GPS to plot the routes taken.
It's that time of the year again when I cycle round congested streets in the rain looking for some festive cheer!: https://t.co/4u80fR8eNt@Strava @cyclingweekly #stravaart #stravart #gpsdoodle #gpsart #cycling #Christmas #reindeer #Rudolph pic.twitter.com/Nzm3Rch9nJ
— Anthony Hoyte (@anthoyte) December 9, 2019
Hoyt had previously drawn Father Christmas (Santa Claus) on a 65.9 km (41 miles) ride around Birmingham in 2018 and a snowman on a 142.3 km (88.4 miles) ride around London in 2017.
Happy Christmas @birmingham_live
Check out my festive 'Strava art', a 41-mile gps-tracked 'drawing' I cycled round Birmingham! #brum #stravaart #gpsart #FatherChristmas pic.twitter.com/Dc8NDIcS1v
— Anthony Hoyte (@anthoyte) December 10, 2018
Do you want to build a @Strava snowman?#cycling #frosty #stravaart #londonhttps://t.co/zoBm7WRMnW pic.twitter.com/mcmL28aSQu
— Anthony Hoyte (@anthoyte) December 18, 2017
via My Modern Met