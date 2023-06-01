Engineer Adds Bicycle Wheels to His Inline Skates

Engineer Sergii Gordieiev of The Q, who enjoys experimenting with the physics of bicycles, fitted the boots of his inline skates with bicycle wheels in order to achieve greater balance.

How to make your rollers suitable for rough surface? The answer is simple as usual – install larger wheels on it. Bicycle ones fits perfect so let’s try to modify rollers and will check the result!

He constructed a frame to fit both the larger bicycle wheel and a smaller one behind it. Once completed, he took it out for a ride. This unique contraption handled sidewalks and speed bumps beautifully.