As part of his ongoing Mystery Metal Sculpture series, metal artists Jason Hurst of Works by a Hurst received a box of bicycle chains from a fan with the challenge to make something from them. Hurst complied and built a fully articulating octopus sculpture that he named “Wasabi”.

I weld a fully articulated octopus sculpture out of mostly bicycle chain. He is called Wasabi the Octopus!

via The Awesomer