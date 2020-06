Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Online personaliy Scott Hubbard, the CEO of Hype went behind the fence to capture footage his fierce, ever-attentive guard dog Gracie on duty in the backyard. The sign on the fence warned “Beware of Dog”, so Hubbard had to ensure the safety of all involved.

Things got even more meta when Gracie watched herself guarding the yard on television.