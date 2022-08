Pianist Plays a Fitting Soundtrack to Saul Goodman’s Brash Refusal of Howard Hamlin’s Job Offer

The incredibly talented pianist Brandon Ethridge played a rather fitting soundtrack to a scene from the sublime AMC series Better Call Saul where Saul Goodman brashly touts his incredible talents to nemesis Howard Hamlin while turning down his offer of a job.

Inspired by Better Call Saul and Sergei Prokofiev.

Here’s the original scene from the show.