An Imaginative Animated Version of the Opening Credits of ‘Better Call Saul’

French animator Martin Woutisseth created an imaginative animated version of the opening credits from the AMC television show Better Call Saul that features all the main characters and iconic items from the sublime series. The soundtrack was provided by Herrera & The Handouts.

It’s show time, folks !

As it turns out, series actor Daniel Moncada (Leonel Salamanca) encouraged Woutisseth to do this project after seeing the one he did for Breaking Bad.

I worked before on Breaking Bad illustrated ten years ago. An actor from the show sends me a message to encourage me to do the same with Better Call Saul.