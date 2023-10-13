A Search for the Best Hot Dogs in New York City

Joe Avella of Insider’s Food Wars took his British co-host Harry Kersh on a tour of New York City to find the best hot dogs. Despite Kersh’s protestations that some of the standard US accoutrements are “not really a thing in the UK”, he enjoyed challenging his palate with different variety of mustards.

“Food Wars” hosts Harry Kersh and Joe Avella travel across NYC to find the best hot dog in the city. They’ll be visiting five different locations in just one day to see what the city has to offer. This is “Food Tours.”

The pair went to Gray’s Papaya, McSorley’s Ale House, a hot dog cart next to Central Park, Shake Shack (for a Chicago-style dog), and of course Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs in Coney Island.