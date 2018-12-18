Laughing Squid

A Touching SNL Skit Showing Two Parents Happily Recalling Christmas Day Despite All the Family Drama

The Saturday Night Live skit, “Best Christmas Ever”, captures the true spirit of the holiday season with a happy couple (Matt Damon and Cecily Strong) sitting in front of the Christmas tree recalling how wonderful the day was. Through questions, the two talk about how the children behaved so well (they didn’t), how good it was to see the extended family who came from all over the country (it wasn’t) and how they were filled with the Christmas spirit (lots of wine). The highlight of the day, however, was the wonderful Bigfoot slippers that the kids got for their dad, which made everything else seem so much better.

A couple (Matt Damon, Cecily Strong) sits down to reflect on a great Christmas with their family as they quietly remember the horror.




