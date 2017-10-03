Bert and Ernie Hilariously Squabble During the Debut Episode of Their ‘Backyard with Bert’ Weekly Vlog

Welcome to Backyard with Bert, a vlog hosted by your favorite Sesame Street duo: Bert and Ernie! In today’s vlog, Bert & Ernie are competing in the Pumpkin Painting Challenge where they’ll have to draw a self-portrait on their pumpkins…blindfolded!

During the filming of the debut episode of their brand new weekly vlog “ Backyard with Bert “, the legendary Sesame Street duo, Bert and Ernie spent much of their time hilariously squabbling with each other before embarking on their first project, a blindfolded pumpkin painting challenge.

