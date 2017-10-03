Bert and Ernie Hilariously Squabble During the Debut Episode of Their ‘Backyard with Bert’ Weekly Vlog

During the filming of the debut episode of their brand new weekly vlog “Backyard with Bert“, the legendary Sesame Street duo, Bert and Ernie spent much of their time hilariously squabbling with each other before embarking on their first project, a blindfolded pumpkin painting challenge.
Welcome to Backyard with Bert, a vlog hosted by your favorite Sesame Street duo: Bert and Ernie! In today’s vlog, Bert & Ernie are competing in the Pumpkin Painting Challenge where they’ll have to draw a self-portrait on their pumpkins…blindfolded!