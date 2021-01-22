Bernie Sanders Reacts to His Inauguration Photo Becoming a Meme on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

While appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers, The always wonderful Senator Bernie Sanders was asked about his now-iconic inauguration look and the subsequent memes that have been made of him sitting in that position. Sanders smiled and responded that he was just attending the event in the most comfortable way possible. He also spoke about the mittens he wore and the woman who made them.

I was just sittin’ there trying to keep warm, tryin’ to pay attention to what was going on…What’s really nice is the woman who made the mittens lives in Essex Junction, Vermont. She’s a schoolteacher and a very, very nice person. She’s been somewhat overwhelmed by the kind of attention that’s been shown to her with this.

“We have some good coats, as well,” he adds. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 21, 2021

Afterward, Sanders spoke hopefully about the future.

Sen. Bernie Sanders reacts to his inauguration photo becoming a meme, goes over the positives he’s seen in President Joe Biden so far, and explains how the government can unite people of different viewpoints.

