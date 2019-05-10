Russian Mechanic Adds Giant Tank Treads to a Bentley Continental GT Turning It Into a Badass ‘Ultratank’

In August 2018, Russian car vlogger Kosik of AcademeG embarked upon an ambitious project to transform a Bentley Continental GT into a badass “Ultratank” of his own design. As Kosik added giant tank treads and made other adjustments to the Bentley, he carefully documented every step of the process in a series of progress videos until the final reveal on May 8, 2019.

(translated) We have created real evil. This Bentley Ultratank is a real Bentley on tracks. It knocks down anything in its way and does it comfortably.

via Digg