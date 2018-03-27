A Comprehensive Look Behind the Scenes of the Spike Jonze ‘Welcome Home’ Apple HomePod Ad

In early March 2018, we wrote about “Welcome Home” a brilliant ad for the Apple HomePod that was directed Spike Jonze and featured singer, dancer and model FKA twigs in the role of a tired woman whose apartment began to expand with the sound of music playing. Ad Week posted a short mini-documentary directed by Danilo Parra that shows the making of this highly creative video, which captured a truly comprehensive behind-the-scenes look at the moving parts, the analogue special effects and the director-driven choreography that made it all come together.

Videos of this sort usually clock in at a few minutes long and offer a cursory glimpse of the creative process—quite literally going through the motions. Not this one. The almost seven-minute mini-documentary, directed by Danilo Parra, explores all the creative disciplines in wonderful detail, shedding light on the challenges that the intricate piece presented every step of the way.