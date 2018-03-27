Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Comprehensive Look Behind the Scenes of the Spike Jonze ‘Welcome Home’ Apple HomePod Ad

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

https://youtu.be/go6Hpal8fUA

In early March 2018, we wrote about “Welcome Home” a brilliant ad for the Apple HomePod that was directed Spike Jonze and featured singer, dancer and model FKA twigs in the role of a tired woman whose apartment began to expand with the sound of music playing. Ad Week posted a short mini-documentary directed by Danilo Parra that shows the making of this highly creative video, which captured a truly comprehensive behind-the-scenes look at the moving parts, the analogue special effects and the director-driven choreography that made it all come together.

Videos of this sort usually clock in at a few minutes long and offer a cursory glimpse of the creative process—quite literally going through the motions. Not this one. The almost seven-minute mini-documentary, directed by Danilo Parra, explores all the creative disciplines in wonderful detail, shedding light on the challenges that the intricate piece presented every step of the way.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP