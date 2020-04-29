A Team of Determined Bees Work Together to Remove the Cap From a Bottle of Honey That Was Left Outside

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Bees working together to remove the cap from a honey bottle. pic.twitter.com/wKcZoYvSnn — Earth's Beauty (@PhysicsAndAstr1) April 24, 2020

A team of determined bees was captured on camera working together in perfect harmony in order to remove the cap from a bottle of honey that was left outdoors. The buzzing insects worked tirelessly as a single entity in order to get the job done without even realizing just how meta their actions actually were.

One person even encouraged the bees to take back what’s theirs.

fuck em up, bees, get your shit back https://t.co/rtPZdWU8Vk — Christopher M (@mammothfactory) April 26, 2020

via Know Your Meme