A Team of Determined Bees Work Together to Remove the Cap From a Bottle of Honey That Was Left Outside

by on

A team of determined bees was captured on camera working together in perfect harmony in order to remove the cap from a bottle of honey that was left outdoors. The buzzing insects worked tirelessly as a single entity in order to get the job done without even realizing just how meta their actions actually were.

One person even encouraged the bees to take back what’s theirs.

via Know Your Meme


