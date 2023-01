Busy Baby Beavers Turn a Mud Puddle on Their Human’s Yard Into a Pond

Rescued baby beavers at Woodside Wildlife Rescue named Finn and Sawyer, who previously built a festive indoor dam with Christmas decorations, busily turned a mud puddle in Dr. Holley Muraco‘s yard into a pond. Dr. Muraco was fine with them digging a hole on her property. In fact, she found the situation amusing.

Sawyer and Finn teamed up to turn a favorite mud puddle into a pond. Beavers are excellent excavators.