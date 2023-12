The Beatles and The Rolling Stones Battle Each Other Through Animated Album Covers That Come to Life

British studio Dog and Rabbit created a truly amusing 2D animation that features characters and shapes embedded in album covers by both The Beatles and The Rolling Stones coming to life to battle one another in the silliest ways possible.

The battle of the bands, at last. 2D animated slapstick and anarchy as The Beatles and The Rolling Stones attempt to outdo each other with trickery, silliness and cake fights.

via Vimeo Staff Picks