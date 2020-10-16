Orphaned Black Bear Cubs Make Collective Sounds of Contentment While Gleefully Eating a Pile of Apples

A group of orphaned black bear cubs who live at the Killham Bear Center in New Hampshire descended upon a pile of crisp autumn apples. As the ursine youngsters were gleefully consuming the sweet treat, they let out collective sounds of contentment that are most commonly associated with nursing newborns.

Have you ever heard the sound bear cubs make when suckling or in a state of contentment? These kids all lost their mothers earlier this year – they know trauma.

Have you ever heard bear cubs make their ‘sound of contentment’? @RaeWynnGrant pic.twitter.com/CpuuM86imw — John Fusco (@JohnFusco12) September 25, 2020

Filmmaker John Fusco captured this incredibly adorable footage. Fusco has been following these cubs since they were only weeks old.