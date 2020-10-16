fbpx

Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Orphaned Black Bear Cubs Make Collective Sounds of Contentment While Gleefully Eating a Pile of Apples

by on

A group of orphaned black bear cubs who live at the Killham Bear Center in New Hampshire descended upon a pile of crisp autumn apples. As the ursine youngsters were gleefully consuming the sweet treat, they let out collective sounds of contentment that are most commonly associated with nursing newborns.

Have you ever heard the sound bear cubs make when suckling or in a state of contentment? These kids all lost their mothers earlier this year – they know trauma.

Filmmaker John Fusco captured this incredibly adorable footage. Fusco has been following these cubs since they were only weeks old.


Follow Laughing Squid: Facebook | Twitter | Google News






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved