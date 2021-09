Bearded Musician Pops Out of a River to Play a Tranquil Tune on a Handpan Steel Drum

Bearded musician Ethereal in E quite amusingly popped up from underwater to find a steel handpan drum that was floating on the surface of the river. He gathered himself and then proceeded to play a lovely, lilting tune that matched the tranquility of his surroundings.

You’re hearing the majestic melodies of the handpan, a steel instrument made with divots of various sizes to create low/high notes corresponding by size.

