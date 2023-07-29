Clever Bear Figures Out How to Shut Down Annoying Water Fountain Through Trial and Error

Pumpkin, the lively bear who dove onto a children’s swing set, figured out, through trial and error, how to turn off the spout on a water fountain floating in the backyard pond where she was trying to cool off. Pumpkin’s cleverness amused homeowner Alena.

Here’s the same event from a different angle.

Another bear named Blondie also figured out how to stop the annoying fountain from getting in her way.

Other bears (and their cubs) enjoy the pond, although no one else had an issue with the fountain.

via Miss Cellania