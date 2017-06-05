Laughing Squid

A Wayward Bear Interrupts a Game of Golf

On May 30th, realtor Gary Cox was playing a relaxing game of golf in Anchorage, Alaska when a juvenile bear came out of the nearby woods, grabbed hold of the white flag and let go. Cox tossed golf balls in the bear’s general vicinity in an effort to scare the little ursine away. While this method worked, but not before the bear stole some sort of yummy bit from a golf cart and retreated back into the cover of trees.

Just another day on an Alaska Golf Course!. Hole 8 at Moose Run Creek Course. Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson (JBER), Anchorage, AK.

Bear Interrupts Golf Game

In 2014, another young bear also had a bit of fun with a golf flag at a course in British Columbia.

