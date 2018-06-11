A Trio of Bear Cubs Play a Funny Roughhouse Game of Capture the Flag on an Alaskan Golf Course

While out golfing at the Moose Run Golf Course in Anchorage, Alaska, Alissa Stefan and her son Trevor captured hilarious footage of a trio of bear cubs playing a roughhouse version of the game “Capture the Flag” on the 7th hole of the course. While two of the cubs were duking it who actually captured the bright red flag, a third cub snuck along in back and stole it right out from under them.
Trevor took this video while golfing yesterday at Moose Run. He decided to leave when they got too close! Lol. Love Alaska!