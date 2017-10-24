A Mama Bear and Her Cute Little Cubs Enjoy a Refreshing Dip in a Tennessee Backyard Pool

A mother bear and two cubs came down from the San Gabriel Mountains into our neighborhood. The bears swam for a few minutes and then left made their way back towards the mountain. My wife Jenny, witnessed the event with me. We are accustomed to having a lot of wildlife in our area.

In 2016, a big mama bear and her two little cubs enjoyed a refreshing dip in the big, beautiful backyard pool of Gatlinburg, Tennessee resident Cindy Dorrow . Dorrow was surprised to see her ursine visitors so close to home, but she kept her wits about her enough to keep filming as much as she could .

