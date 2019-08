A really cute beagle puppy named Oliver Percival Beagle quite informingly demonstrated the wide array of vocal capabilities for which his breed is very well known in a matter of four adorable minutes. His 18 vocalizations included various forms of howling, whining, snoring and breathing.

Everyone knows that beagles are highly vocal dogs. But do you know all the different sounds a beagle can make?

Here are a few pictures of Oliver looking undeniably cute.