A Compassionate Kayak Tour Guide in Namibia Returns a Young Beached Dolphin Back to the Sea

Dolphin Back to Sea

In 2016, Naude Dreyer of Pelican Point Kayaking in Walvis Bay, Namibia was on his way home from work, he came across a young male dolphin who had somehow gotten beached and was struggling to stay alive. Dreyer very carefully picked up the petite cetacean and examined him for injuries. Once satisfied, Dreyer then carefully carried the dolphin over to the waves and put him in to see if he could swim. To Dreyer’s pleasant surprise, the dolphin literally took to the sea like a fish to water and quickly swam away.

It’s not clear how he ended up on there in the first place. After a quick assessment and measurements, i attempted to get him swimming again. I was not very hopeful, but as soon as he got into water and realized where he was he took off like a bullet.

