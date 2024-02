Man in Batman Costume Hilariously Lip-Syncs ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ In a Three Way Mirror

Michael Webber of Whole Potato hilariously dressed as Batman and lip-synced a portion of the classic Queen song “Bohemian Rhapsody” in a three-way mirror, making it appear as if there were three singers instead of one.

The Batman Costume Was Requested by a Viewer

It All Started When Webber Started Singing and Lip-Syncing the Song in His Mirror

via Nag on the Lake