A Comparison Sampling of a $20, a $620 and a $5,000 Bass Guitar Mixed Into a Single Solo

by at on

In June 2017, The very talented Davie504 conducted an experiment in which he musically sampled three different basses at three vastly different prices points and and mixed the samples into a single solo. In a similar experiment, Davie again sampled three different basses at three different price points – a $20 Roytek found at a flea market, a $630 signature Davie504 bass by Chowny and a $5,000 five string bass by Supra Basses and also mixed it into a single solo. While he made all of basses sound good, there was a distinct audible difference in the overall tone of each instrument, but Davie left it up to his viewers to decide.

