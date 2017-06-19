Laughing Squid

Comparing a $100, $700 and $10,000 Bass Guitar

The very talented Davie504 conducted an experiment where he musically sampled three different basses at three vastly different prices points – Lindo” P-Bass ($100), Fender Jazz Bass ($700) and a Fodera Emperor Deluxe -($10,000) – and mixed the samples into a single solo. He then asked his audience to determine which of the three is the favorite. The Fender came out strong, particularly on the lower tones and lower price, the Fodera was admired particularly for its high notes but its price is quite prohibitive and the Lindo, the most affordable bass, sounded good, but slightly tinny. Despite these differences, however Davie504 made each of them sing.


