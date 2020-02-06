A Baseball Bat Whiskey Decanter

MLB Opening Day is on March 26, 2020 and what better way to celebrate this (or any other) occasion with a cleverly-designed glass whiskey decanter shaped just like a miniature baseball bat. The decanter is large enough to hold 750 ml of any spirit, comes with a mahogany wood display stand and four lowball, “baseball” whiskey glasses.

Beautiful gift and a modern set for the baseball fan… The wood base is solid and is perfect as a gift for that special baseball lover! …The whiskey glasses are heavy with a protruding Baseball coming out from the bottom of the glass. …Whatever team you root for, this is the perfect Whiskey decanter for you.

via Dude I Want That