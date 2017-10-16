A Caring Station Agent Who Personally Greets 4,000 Bay Area Rapid Transit Commuters Every Day

William Cromartie is a BART station agent who finds meaning through the simple act of saying hello. Every day, William greets 4,000 Oakland commuters— fist bumping, shaking hands, even hugging people from all walks of life. William has worked as a station agent at BART for 20 years and considers it the best job in the world, a statement in and of itself for a man who’s UC Berkeley educated, ran his own business for seven years, and has a 2 hour commute, each direction. William’s passion for helping people feel included comes from his own experience transcending personal barriers.

