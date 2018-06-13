Barstool Sports Host Dave Portnoy Is the Only One Recognized on the Street Amongst A-List Celebrities

While filming a One Bite Pizza Review at Don Antonio in New York City, Barstool Sports host Dave Portnoy was completely caught off guard when a teenage girl immediately and solely recognized him while surrounded by his assembled A-List review team. This team included Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner, Ed Helms, Hannibal Buress and Jake Johnson, all of whom star in the film Tag, which opens on Friday, June 15, 2018.

